One person dead after vehicle fire Sunday morning

AUSTIN - One person died following a vehicle fire on Sunday morning, according to Austin Police.

Austin Police said the accident happened near the 3600 block of southbound Mopac Expressway.

@ATCEMS said they arrived and found one person dead. They did not yet know the age or gender.

Around 6:30 a.m., police said all southbound lanes near the 3600 block of southbound Mopac were closed while they investigated. Police directed drivers to use the Barton Creek exit.

APD re-opened the area around 11 a.m.

