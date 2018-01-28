One person dead after vehicle fire Sunday morning

AUSTIN - One person died following a vehicle fire on Sunday morning, according to Austin Police.
Austin Police said the accident happened near the 3600 block of southbound Mopac Expressway.
@ATCEMS said they arrived and found one person dead. They did not yet know the age or gender.
Around 6:30 a.m., police said all southbound lanes near the 3600 block of southbound Mopac were closed while they investigated. Police directed drivers to use the Barton Creek exit.
APD re-opened the area around 11 a.m.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
