File (Photo: Associated Press)

AUSTIN - Officials said one man was injured after a rollover crash on Sunday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the rollover happened on N. US 183 near Pond Springs Rd.

EMS said the man, in his 40's, was transported to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV