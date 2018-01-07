One man found dead after SWAT call to East Austin home

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin Police are investigating how a man died after a SWAT team was called to a home in East Austin.

Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Ebert Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, after getting a call that shots were being fired inside the home.

According to police, they evacuated multiple homes in the area but one man refused to come out of a home.

Police said SWAT was on the scene for hours and entered the home around 4 a.m. Sunday morning where they found the man dead.

Police have not released the cause of the man's death, but said there is no danger to the public.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

