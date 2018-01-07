One man dead after rollover accident in Pflugerville

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PFLUGERVILLE - Pflugerville police said one mad died after a rollover accident on Sunday morning.

Police said they were conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. near northbound FM 685 and Pfenning Lane when the driver turned on Pflugerville Parkway at a high rate of speed.

Police said the car rolled over near the 3500 block of Pflugerville Parkway.

According to police, the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the pursuit review board will investigate the traffic stop.

