One man dead after fire engulfs Manchaca mobile home

TRAVIS COUNTY - One man has died in a fire that broke out in Manchaca Friday afternoon, officials told KVUE.

At around 12:30 p.m., fire officials told KVUE the fire was reported at a mobile home located at 418 Hickory Ridge in Manchaca, Texas.

Travis County ESD 5 said the home was "fully involved" and smoking when they arrived. Austin-Travis County EMS described the victim as a man in his 50s.

Chief Chris Barron said he did not know if there were more people inside the home when the fire broke out.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

