One killed in overnight shooting in South Austin

KVUE 2:14 PM. CST February 04, 2017

One person is dead after a shooting overnight in South Austin.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at Cannon Place Apartments on West William Cannon Drive, near I-35 and Manchaca Road. 

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

APD said the shooting appeared to be accidental. 

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is cooperating with police. 

