One killed in overnight shooting in South Austin

Police lights.

One person is dead after a shooting overnight in South Austin.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at Cannon Place Apartments on West William Cannon Drive, near I-35 and Manchaca Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

APD said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is cooperating with police.

