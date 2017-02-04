One killed in overnight shooting in South Austin

One person is dead after a shooting overnight in South Austin.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at Cannon Place Apartments on West William Cannon Drive, near I-35 and Manchaca Road.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.
APD said the shooting appeared to be accidental.
The suspect, a man in his 30s, is cooperating with police.
