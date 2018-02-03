One killed in early-morning motorcycle crash near Cat Hollow Park

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AUSTIN - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the early-morning hours of Saturday north of Austin, the Department of Public Safety reported.

Officials said troopers got the call at 2:13 a.m. and responded to the 8300 block of O'Connor Drive, which is near Cat Hollow Park.

DPS confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

