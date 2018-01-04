One killed after train strikes vehicle in Dale

train fatal (Photo: train)

DALE, TEXAS - One person was killed after a train struck a vehicle crossing the tracks in Dale, Texas, Union Pacific confirmed Thursday.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific said the collision occurred just after 2 p.m. Thursday when the southbound train struck the eastbound vehicle as it attempted to cross at Easy Street.

Union Pacific said the driver suffered fatal injuries but reported no injuries to its crew.

The area was cleared around 6:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV