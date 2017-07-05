Man burned in north Austin house fire accused of arson

(Photo: Wayne Cross, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of setting a duplex on fire, in a botched attempt to end his life.

According to an arrest affidavit published July 3, police and fire crews responded to the 1308 block of Colony Creek Drive near Little Walnut Creek just after 6 p.m. May 16.

There, Austin fire said they saw a large fire spewing out from the B side of the duplex.

The accused, identified in the affidavit as Willard E. Wilkerson, 38, was found with burn injuries covering 40 percent of his body.

The fire caused $100,000 in damages to the structure and $25,000 in content damage.

Three adults, including Wilkerson, were displaced.

While recovering at the San Antonio Burn Unit, Wilkerson told investigators he had no knowledge of how the fire started, and only remembered drinking heavily prior.

Officials said after interviewing witnesses at the scene, including Wilkerson's girlfriend and half brother, investigators concluded the fire was a failed suicide attempt.

