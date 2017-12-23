One firefighter injured in Saturday morning shed fire

Photo courtesy: @ AustinFireInfo (Photo: @AustinFireInfo)

AUSTIN - One firefighter was injured while fighting a shed fire in Southwest Austin on Saturday morning.

According to AFD, the firefighter suffered a cut to the head and was transported to the hospital.

AFD said the firefighter was in good condition.

The fire happened at 8309 Cedar Elm Trail. Austin Fire Info said the fire was at a single family home and originated in the backyard shed.

The shed was a total loss and the house only received minor damage, according to AFD.

AFD said the fire was caused by an accidental electrical short and damage was estimated at $3,000.

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 KVUE-TV