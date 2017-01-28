One dead, six injured in overnight crash in Del Valle

(Photo: KVUE)

DEL VALLE - One man was killed and six people were injured in an overnight crash.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened in the 5300 block of east SH 71 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A man in his 30s was dead at the scene. A man in his 20s was transported to the hospital with potentially serious but not life-threatening injuries. Three children and two more adults were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

