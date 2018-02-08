One dead in Round Rock auto-pedestrian crash, police say

ROUND ROCK - A person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Round Rock, police said Thursday.

Around 7:30 p.m., Round Rock Police responded to Round Rock Avenue and Briarwood Street, where upon arrival, a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to attempt and render aid.

Westbound lanes along Round Rock Avenue have been shut down and eastbound lanes remained open.

