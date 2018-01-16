One dead after vehicle falls 30 feet from Slaughter Lane overpass, EMS says

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - At least one person is dead after a vehicle fell about 30 feet from an overpass on Slaughter Lane.

ATCEMS said the accident involving a single vehicle occurred around 5:15 p.m. around the 1500 West Slaughter Lane. First responders reported that one patient required extrication after being pinned in. Two ambulances were requested.

A man was reported dead on scene and a second man was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Officials said it is possible the accident occurred due to ice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

