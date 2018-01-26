One dead after officer-involved shooting in Hyde Park

AUSTIN - A person was fatally shot by Austin police after an alleged home invasion in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Central Austin Friday morning.
Austin police said they received the call for a burglary report just before 3:45 a.m. at a home at the intersection of Avenue G and 45th Street.
Officers fired shots and one person was killed at the scene.
Police said the officer involved was not injured.
Police are expected to update the public at a press conference.
