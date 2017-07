Austin-Travis County EMS (Photo: Martin Doporto, KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - One man in his 60s is dead and one woman in her 70s has critical injuries after a crash in southeast Travis County Friday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened on Albert Brown Drive near State Highway 71.



