On eastside and beyond, BHM-KAZI Radio cornerstone of Austin's airwaves

AUSTIN - Before the days of Pandora or XM, there was regular old radio.

Now imagine a station that not only played the kind of music you wouldn't hear anywhere else, but it also was manned by people in your neighborhood. That's the story of Austin's oldest community, non-commercial station that continues to serve the needs of not only the African-American community, but everyone in Central Texas.

It's a mainstay on Austin's airwaves.

88.7 KAZI was founded by late University of Texas professor and community activist Dr. John Warfield. Austin Community Radio has stood the test of time, providing an outlet for a part of the community that needed to be heard.

"It started in 1977, but went on the air in August of 1982, and when KAZI started there wasn't no diversity. If it wasn't for our volunteers, KAZI wouldn't exist," said Steve Savage, who started as one of those volunteers in 1986.

For more than 30 years Savage has been one of the voices that Austin's African-American community has relied on to provide a different view of local and world events.

"I was born to do radio, I love radio, I love music," Savage said.

Savage became KAZI's general manager in 1996. In that time he and his station team has worked to increase KAZI's signal, upgrade the equipment and launch online listening.

The station has a contract with the city to air council meetings. It also supports numerous local talk shows where people can call in. And of course, the station plays a diverse range of music listeners want to hear.

"We do jazz, R&B, gospel, blues, reggae, zydeco, hip hop, rap -- a little bit of everything," Savage said. "I call it the sound of blackness."

KAZI is always looking for volunteers. And Savage and his team look forward to serving the community for many years to come.

