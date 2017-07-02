Officials working to recover missing swimmer at Reimers Ranch Park

(Photo: KVUE)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS - Authorities at Reimers Ranch Park are at the scene attempting to rescue a swimmer who disappeared under the water Sunday afternoon.

Initially, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene for a report of two possible swimmers who had not resurfaced in the 23610 block of Hamilton Pool Road at 4:45 p.m.

Three minutes, Lake Travis Fire Fighters said one of the victims, a man in his 20s, was rescued while the other victim was still missing.

The man in his 20s was taken by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center in critical condition.

After a half an hour without being able to find the second victim, Lake Travis Fire confirmed that teams would transition into recovery mode with the assistance of the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was immediately available.

