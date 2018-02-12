Officials warn of illegal parking boot scam in East Austin

AUSTIN - The Austin Transportation Department has received reports of a possible illegal parking boot scam occurring in East Austin, in which a vehicle parked on a public street was booted by an unknown individual or entity.

In the scam, officials said a warning was posted on the vehicle directing the owner to pay a fee by calling a private phone number.

According to the ATD, the Parking Enforcement team works with the Austin Municipal Court to boot vehicles with unpaid parking citations. Along with the boot, a notice will be posted informing the owner that they were booted for unpaid parking citations and lists a City phone number for them to contact the courts.

Officials said if a vehicle receives a boot and warning that does not direct them to contact the court, then it is likely illegal. However, the ATD said this does not apply to booting/towing on private property and roads, in which ATD does not play a role.

The ATD is working with the Austin Police Department in investigating the issue. If you believe you may have been a victim to a booting scam, you are asked to call Austin 3-1-1.

For an example of a legitimate City warning notice for a vehicle that has been immobilized, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV