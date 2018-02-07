Suspect in Georgetown police chase arrested on UT campus

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A police chase of a robbery suspect in Georgetown has been terminated after police say the chase became too dangerous Wednesday night.

Williamson County officials said the incident originated in the Highway 29 and Interstate Highway 35 area of Wolf Ranch and headed toward Travis County. First reports came in before 8:30 p.m.

By 9 p.m., Williamson County and DPS officials said all units had terminated the chase.

Austin police said that DPS was later able to apprehend the suspect at San Jacinto Boulevard and East 20th Street on The University of Texas campus in Austin around 10:15 p.m.

