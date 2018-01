(Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office)

KYLE, TEXAS - Hays County officials have located a missing 15-year-old girl from Kyle, Texas.

They Hays County Sheriff's Office reported that Tara Yvonne Ritchie did not return home from school on Tuesday and that there were concerns for her welfare.

Officials said she returned home safely to her family Wednesday afternoon and their attempt to locate her was canceled.

