Officials responding to several fires in Bastrop

BASTROP, TEXAS - Bastrop officials are responding to several fires off of FM 535 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said that crews are "making progress" on the fires located in the 1600 block of FM 535 near Thousand Oaks Road. STAR Flight and Travis County first responders have also been dispatched to the area.

FM 535 and Thousand Oaks Road are closed due to the smoke.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

