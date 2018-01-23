Manor Baseball Fields Catches on Fire (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Manor Police and the Travis County Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire that started at the Manor Youth Baseball Field Monday night.

Officials said around 6:50 p.m. they responded to the blaze on the field, east of Manor Excel High School, where they found the announcer's box and two electric poles engulfed in flames.

The flames were extinguished around 7:02 p.m., fire officials said.

The police and fire department said they are investigating the fire as suspicious until it can be ruled out.

