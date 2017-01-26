Officials investigating house fire in E. Travis County

According to authorities, the fire started at around 2:15 a.m. on FM 969 at Imperial Drive. (Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire in East Travis County early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the fire started at around 2:15 a.m. on FM 969 at Imperial Drive. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials said the fire appears to have started on the outside of the two-story home. The fire damaged the outside of the house for the most part, although there is some damage in the attic.

