Officials crack down on Austin-area credit card skimmers

AUSTIN - It is something you may not think about when paying for gas, but police and state officials are warning people about credit card skimmers.

The devices can steal your financial information at gas pumps or ATMs.

In the past two months, police have found three different credit card skimmers in Austin.

In early May, Austin police removed a skimmer from the Exxon at Mopac and Duval.

Three weeks ago, another skimmer was found at a pump from the Speedy Stop off East Oltorf.

And just this Tuesday, police removed one from the 7-Eleven off St. Johns and I-35.

These skimmers have been removed, but the activity is not just at gas stations.

In Johnson City, police ask you to help find these men:

Police said they were installing skimmers into an ATM at the Johnson City Bank on June 24. A $2,500 reward is offered for a conviction in the case.

Officials are offering recommendations to help citizens avoid falling victim to the skimmers.

“The credit card slot that you actually insert your card into, make sure that that's secure,” said Philip Wright with the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Consumer Protection Department.

Also look for any plastic overlays or materials over a pin pad.

Try to pay inside at a gas station when you can and choose pumps closest to the store.

If you see anything suspicious -- alert police.

You can also call the Texas Department of Agriculture at 800-TELL-TDA.

