Officers patrolling Downtown for drivers on their phones

AUSTIN - Once again, Austin police will be on the lookout Friday for drivers using their cell phones in an effort to crack down on the city's hands-free initiative.

Officers said they will be stationed at 5th and Brazos streets, but they plan on monitoring nearby streets as well.

The Austin Police Department already conducted a similar initiative last Friday. They issued a total of 162 citations that day mainly between Congress Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street but also between San Jacinto Boulevard and Lavaca Street. Here's a breakdown:

99 for using an electronic device while driving

17 warnings for using an electronic device while driving

17 other hazardous citations

30 non-hazardous or seatbelt citations

9 other warnings

Bicycle officers from the Downtown Areas Command teamed up with motor officers with the Highway Enforcement Command for the initiative.

The goal is to influence and educate people about the dangers of using electronic devices while driving, which is illegal in Austin but not state-wide. There's a growing movement to change that.

"If you want to tweet and text and all this other stuff at home, go for it. Do it to your heart's content," said Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston). "But when your actions end up costing someone else's life, you have stepped too far and that is when the state needs to step in."

Lawmakers filed a bill for this legislative session to ban phone usage while driving statewide. According to data, distracted driving contributed to 800 crash deaths in 2015.



