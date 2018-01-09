Officers on trial: Civil case over Sixth Street jaywalking arrests goes to court

AUSTIN - Opening statements began Tuesday in a federal civil trial claiming Austin police racially targeted and beat three people who were arrested for jaywalking on Sixth Street after Fun Fun Fest.

The lawsuit stems from an arrest in 2015 that was caught on camera.

In the graphic video, officers are seen forcibly arresting Jeremy King, Matthew Wallace and Lourdes Glen.

Glen and King filed a lawsuit in February 2016, claiming police deliberately targeted one of the men because he was African-American. The lawsuit also alleged police violated their rights by using excessive force.

Wallace filed a lawsuit in August 2017, accusing police of using excessive force and lying about what really happened. Wallace's lawyer told KVUE he wasn't able to join the initial lawsuit because he had pending charges for resisting arrest. Those charges were later dropped.

An internal Austin police investigation cleared the arresting officers of misconduct.

