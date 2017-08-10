Austin police officer seeks public's help in supporting single mother

Austin police officer Jason Borne is seeking the public's help in supporting a local single mother. (Photo: Austin Police Association, Facebook)

AUSTIN - After coming across a woman pushing a stroller in the right lane of a frontage road alongside the highway, an Austin police officer is reaching out to help change her life.



The Austin Police Association posted a video that Officer Jason Borne shared on Facebook in which he recounted his meeting with the woman he said introduced herself as Lisa.

Borne said he pulled over to talk to the woman and asked her why she was walking on the frontage road, to which she replied there were no sidewalks. He said his immediate response was to tell her to purchase an all-terrain stroller, which made him think twice.

He said he asked her if he could purchase the single mother a stroller for her and her kids himself, and she agreed. However, Borne decided he wanted to do much more for Lisa.

In the video, Borne said he set up a GoFundMe account and an email address for the woman. With the GoFundMe account, Borne is requesting donations to help the woman get back on her feet. Borne requests people to send job tips to the woman, who he said has a bachelor’s degree in computer science, to the email address austinmomjob@gmail.com.

Borne said the woman was walking to the grocery store from her child’s dentist appointment when he came across her. He learned that she earned her degree in Colorado and moved to Austin with her children to find a job. Borne also said the woman’s car broke down shortly after moving.

He said Lisa is treading water to get by, relying on pay from contract jobs and what little child support she still receives.

Borne said he hopes the funds raised through the GoFundMe account will help her secure prepaid child care, save for a car and help with other bills while she gets back in the workforce.

In addition to setting up these accounts, Borne said he and his wife also offered to keep her children while she goes on interviews.

“This woman has been trying and could really use a hand,” Borne said in the video. “I’ve needed a hand and I got a hand. I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t get that hand 10 years ago -- five years ago. I really feel like with the right support this woman will be able to thrive and give these kids everything she wants for them.”

© 2017 KVUE-TV