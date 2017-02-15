Woman kidnapped and killed, suspect shoots self in Del Valle

DEL VALLE - A woman is a dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting involving a Travis County Sheriff's Office Deputy in Del Valle, TCSO confirmed.

Darren Noak with Austin-Travis County EMS said that a woman in her 30s was dead at the scene. A man in his 30s was transported to St David's South Austin Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was on Burch Drive, ATCEMS said.

Sheriff's officials said that the shooting was related to a kidnapping out of Bastrop. Both the alleged kidnapper and victim were shot. It is not clear who shot whom, officials said.

According to the Bastrop Police Department, officers were called to a business at 1:30 p.m. on reports of a disturbance in progress. Officers were told that a man had entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded that one of the female employees leave with him. The man knew the female employee.

The woman complied and left with the suspect. The victim and the suspect left in a vehicle driving westbound on SH 71, Bastrop PD said.

A TCSO deputy saw the two walking along Burch Road and approached them. As the deputy approached, the suspect shot the victim and then shot himself, TCSO said.

The suspect and victim have not been identified.

The incident is still under investigation.

The shooting was not related to the student protest taking place in the area. Del Valle High School is not under lockdown.

KVUE has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Please check back with KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)