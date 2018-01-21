Officer in Breaion King arrest again under scrutiny

(Photo: Provided to KVUE by APD)

Austin Police officer Bryan Richter, whose arrest of an elementary teacher more than two years ago prompted community outrage, is the subject of new excessive force allegations.

Sources confirm to KVUE News and the Austin American-Statesman that Richter and a second officer faced a disciplinary hearing Friday that is expected to be finalized as soon as Monday.

Their punishment could include termination.

According to the sources, the issue stems from an arrest Richter and other officers were making about six months ago. They said the officers were part of a special team in the department's organized crime division tasked with making felony arrests.

It was not clear what may have prompted the force, which was captured on helicopter camera, the sources said.

Interim Chief Brian Manley said Sunday he could not comment on the case until it is resolved. Union officials and Richter's attorney also would not comment.

In 2015, Richter had a violent encounter with Breaion King after stopping her for speeding along Riverside Drive.

He is seen on the video pulling her from her car and throwing her to the ground when she did not immediately comply with his commands.

Richter received a reprimand, the lowest form of discipline, but police leaders could not impose additional punishment because a deadline had passed. Department leaders learned about the incident a year after it happened, and put new processes in place to make sure similar incidents are investigated within 180 days.

King has a pending lawsuit stemming from her arrest.

