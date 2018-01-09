Odom Elementary initiates reverse evacuation as suspect runs from police

Austin ISD (Photo: Austin ISD)

AUSTIN - Odom Elementary School initiated a reverse evacuation Tuesday while police were chasing a suspect who ran away from their vehicle nearby, Austin police said.

Police reported the reverse evacuation, in which all staff and students on campus were told to come inside, occurred around 2:45 p.m. and ended at 3:36 p.m.

The Austin Police Department said the suspect was captured and taken into custody.

