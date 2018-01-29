O. Henry M.S. student arrested after unloaded gun found

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - O. Henry Middle School's assistant principal said a student was arrested Monday afternoon after the student was found with an unloaded gun on campus.

According to Assistant Principal Camie Fillpot, a student reported to campus administration at around 3 p.m. that another student had brought a weapon to school. After an investigation, Austin Independent School District police confiscated the gun, which was not loaded.

Police also said the student had no ammunition. The student was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of having a weapon in a prohibited location, Fillpot said.

A meeting for families will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school's cafeteria. If parents have questions or concerns regarding the incident, they can call Fillpot at 512-414-3229.

