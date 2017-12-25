Fire damages NW Austin apartment building

Fire line (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Crews from Travis and Williamson Counties responded to a fire at a northwest Austin apartment complex on Christmas Day.

Austin Fire Department said crews were initially called to Building 9 of the International Residence apartments – currently called The Hendrix – around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25, and that it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 10 a.m. The fire was brought under control around 10:45, AFD said.

Jollyville Fire Department said 12 of the 24 units in Building 9 were damaged. Every person and animal have been accounted for and no injuries were reported.

AFD added this complex had a major fire in December 2012.

This story will be updated.

