Nurses may soon get bachelor's degree at ACC

Registered nurses interested in going back to school for their bachelor's degree may soon be able to do so at Austin Community College.

SB 2118 is on its way to the full senate for a vote later this week.

If passed, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will allow certain public junior colleges to offer four-year degree programs.

Austin Community College is following the bill very closely. They hope it passes, specifically to benefit some of the 7,500 working nurses in the area who want to go back to school at an affordable price.

"One of the things we've looked at is the increasing cost of higher education," said Mike Midgely, Vice President of Instruction at ACC. "How do we control that, how do we continue to make education affordable for a lot of folks in our region, and this is one way to do that."

Midgely says the cost of the program from start to finish would be about $10,000.

This bill also has a companion bill in the house that is still at the committee level.

If either is passed, ACC says it will take several years to get the program up and running.

