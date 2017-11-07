Nov. 7 election: What you need to know

(Photo: KVUE.com)

CENTRAL TEXAS - Central Texans have a range of issues to decide on when they fill out their ballot in the Nov. 7 election.

From school district bonds to constitutional amendments, all ballot items can be found here before you hit the polls.

Whether Austin Independent School District's $1 billion bond passes or not, it will change Austin. For two years the district has been working on a bond recommendation that will serve as what they call a "facilities master plan." Go here to find out what AISD's bond means for you.

Texans are also being asked to approve seven amendments to the state's constitution. Go here for an explainer.

Go here to find your polling place.

As results start to roll in, KVUE will be keeping track and reporting them here.

