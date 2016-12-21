Northeast Austin seeing uptick in robberies, police say

Surveillance video shows Valero gas station robbery suspect.

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department seeks the public's help finding a man they allege robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint in North Austin last Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Valero gas station off I-35 and East Rundberg Lane.

Austin police are hoping someone will recognize the armed robber in the surveillance video so they can track him down.

The video shows him walking into the store wearing a red bandana, glasses and Houston Texans cap.

"He waits for people to walk off and then he approaches the register," officer Ivan Ramos said.

With two pints of ice cream in hand, he walks up to the counter.

Next, he pulls out his wallet like he's going to pay, but seconds later he points a gun at the clerk and tosses her a brown paper bag. She fills it up with cash and cigarettes and then the man walks out.

"He's been given an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect left the scene on foot," Ramos said.

News of the armed robbery alarmed people who live nearby, but they say it's not surprising especially this time of year.

"More people are out. More money is being spent," Jay Duffle said. "Everybody is trying to buy presents, pay bills and catch up. People are vulnerable and some people will do anything for money."

Police report in the first 11 months of 2016, Northeast Austin saw almost a 26 percent increase in robberies compared to 2015. Citywide, that percentage is also up 11 percent.

Officers said they hope the surveillance footage will lead to a quick arrest and take one more criminal off the streets.

Police said they believe the robber is 21 years old and about 5-foot-5.

If you know anything, call the tip line at (512) 974-5092.

