Man shot, injured at north Austin bus stop

Austin police on scene of a shooting at a north Austin bus stop on Nov. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jay Wallis, KVUE)

AUSTIN – Authorities are responding to a reported shooting at a bus stop near the ACC Highland campus Friday morning.

Austin police said they were called about the shooting around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3. EMS said in the initial tweet that they were responding to the area of Jonathan Drive and East Highland Mall Boulevard, and that there were possibly two people shot. A subsequent tweet stated only one person had been shot, identified only as man believed to be in his 50s. That man and another person were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, and both are expected to be okay, EMS said.

APD added one person in custody, but additional information was not immediately available.

Austin Community College said the shooting did not happen on its campus.

