Non-emergency Hays County Sheriff's Office line down

Woman on the phone (Photo: AP)

The main administrative or non-emergency number for the Hay's County Sheriff's Office is currently not working due to a local telephone outage, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management.

The 911 line is still functional. HCOEM recommends that citizens use 911 for their main number until further notice.

Anyone outside of the Hays County local calling area who needs to reach Hays County Emergency Communications should call 512-369-0730.

© 2017 KVUE-TV