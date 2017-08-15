'No racism' allowed at Austin Confederate rally scheduled for Sept. 2

(Photo: USA Today)

AUSTIN - Confederate supporters will hold a rally in the capital city to show people the "true meaning of Confederate heritage", organizers said in a Facebook event post.

The Dixie Freedom Rally was created by the Texas Confederate Militia and will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Woolridge Square on Guadalupe Street.

Organizers said attendees can bring any Confederate or U.S. flag, as well as handguns or long rifles permitted by state law. The group plans to march to the state capital building and some of the Confederate monuments nearby.

Racism won't be tolerated at the event, according to the Facebook post. Any persons engaging in the behavior will "be removed." Organizers said they want to show everyone "true southern hospitality".

A counter protest that claims to be against the "white supremacist rally in ATX" is planned for the same location on Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 10: 45 a.m. The Austin Socialist Collective said they believe the purpose of the Dixie Freedom Rally is based on white supremacy and that the event glorifies the Confederacy.

Nearly 830 people claim that they will attend the counter protest while only 22 people have signed on to attend the Dixie Freedom Rally, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The event comes on the heels of a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where people were protesting the planned removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The clash between white nationalists and anti-fascist groups led to the death of a 32-year-old woman and left over a dozen others injured.

