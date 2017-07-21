Charges pending after vehicle collides with train in Round Rock

Yellow police tape. (Photo: Sheila Paras/Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Police have located the driver who allegedly struck a train with their vehicle Friday morning and fled the scene.

Round Rock police said around 10:20 a.m. Friday that a vehicle and train collided at Interstate 35 and McNeil Road, and that the train is blocking the roadway. Police posted an update around 11:10 a.m. the train is moving and that roadways are reopening.

#RRTraffic Train vs veh at McNeil at IH-35. Veh left the scene. No known injuries. Train blocking St. Williams Ave, SB and NB Frontage Road. — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) July 21, 2017

RRPD said charges are pending against the driver, who has not been identified as of 11:10 a.m. Friday.

