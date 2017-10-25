In Amazon bid, Austin stays frugal while other cities offer multi-million dollar incentives

AUSTIN - As the city of Austin pines for Amazon's coveted second headquarters location, Mayor Steve Adler said the city did not offer any incentives for the electric commerce company in their bid submission, pending action from city council.

It's a sharp contrast to other major metropolitan areas, which according to the Business Insider, offered multi-million dollar incentives in their bids for the spot.

While Amazon said in their request, a lack of incentives could make or break a city's chances, Adler said the city of Austin won't make any economic deals until the council takes up the issue; this is due to a recent resolution city council passed that aims to give deeper thought into how the city offers incentives.

"I did want to be open and honest with Amazon," Adler said in a statement.

It's too soon to tell if the city's decision to not immediately offer Amazon incentives in their bid will cost Austin the competition, and the chance to add 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investments.

The city of Austin submitted their bid for the competition Oct. 19, along with 238 other cities, according to USA Today.

"Austin is a magical city with some wonderful opportunities and serious challenges that all fast-growing communities face. My hope and belief is that Amazon would partner with Austin to create a new paradigm of collaboration that focuses on how we can together address our city’s most serious challenges by bringing benefits to our community we would not otherwise get or get as quickly because of Amazon’s scale.

"I haven’t had any conversation about any specific incentives for Amazon, and no city incentive could be approved without Council action. The Council has recently passed a resolution asking staff to look at changing how we do incentives in Austin to more closely align with driving the community benefits that we all want and I would expect that resolution and the associated community work to direct any future deliberation.

"I did want to be open and honest with Amazon with what I’ve been saying and written above, so when the Chamber asked me to contribute a letter to Amazon I wrote them a letter a week ago, and it is attached."

