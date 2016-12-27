No charges for APD officer in April 2016 shooting

A grand jury decided Tuesday that an Austin police officer should not face charges for the shooting death of a knife-wielding man in southwest Austin in April.

The grand jury determined Officer Matthew Paredes should not face charges for shooting and killing Tyler Hunkin, 29, on April 22. Paredes was one of the officers who responded to the Arbor Trails area of southwest Austin that evening to reports of a man threatening people with knives. KVUE reported in April that Paredes pulled into the parking lot of the Randall’s around 10:19 p.m. and called for backup when he saw Hunkin.

Paredes reversed his patrol car to create more distance between him and Hunkin before exiting his patrol vehicle. He exited his vehicle with a rifle and ordered Hunkin to drop the knives. Hunkin began running toward Paredes, who fired one round and killed Hunkin.

Backup and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene and began CPR on Hunkin, who died at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center at 10:40 p.m. April 22.

The district attorney’s office said the grand jury met on five separate days and heard testimony from seven witnesses – including Paredes, members of Hunkin’s family and an APD training officer. The grand jury also saw dash camera video from Paredes’ patrol vehicle.

(© 2016 KVUE)