NHTSA expanding Ford SUV carbon monoxide investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday that they are expanding their investigation into reports of carbon monoxide leaks in Ford sports utility vehicles.

The agency said they are expanding their investigation of model year 2011-2017 Ford Explorer SUVs based on a total of 791 complaints, which is up from the initial 154 complaints they began investigating a year ago.

The possible carbon monoxide exposure in the SUVs has been an ongoing issue for the Austin Police Department. City officials are currently considering removing 400 SUVs from the police department fleet.

60 APD interceptors were reported to be contaminated with the poisonous gas in the past four months.

A representative from Ford previously told KVUE the company takes the safety of their customers very seriously and are cooperating with the federal investigation.

Related:

Officials: All 400 Ford police SUVs likely to be pulled from street

Ford pushes back against APD officer's lawsuit regarding carbon monoxide leak

© 2017 KVUE-TV