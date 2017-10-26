Newborn baby girl found in Austin dumpster has siblings, officials say

Baby found in Austin dumpster.

AUSTIN - A newborn baby girl found in a dumpster is recovering in a hospital, while her siblings "are in appropriate care", according to officials with the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

Neighbors found the child in the trash at the Mira Vista apartment complex Wednesday morning with her umbilical cord still attached. She was taken to St. David's Children's Hospital in critical condition, and is in the care of Child Protective Services, according to state officials.

Officials have not specified how many siblings the child has, or how they were found in connection to the case. It's also not known who's taking care of the siblings.

Police have also not said if they have identified the suspect or suspects in this incident.

KVUE has contacted Austin police and will update this page as more information becomes available.

