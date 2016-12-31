New Year's Eve celebration safety tips

One of the most exciting parts about New Year's Eve is the fireworks, but if you aren't careful they might not be the only flashing lights you see.

"You certainly don't want to start your New Year's off here with me," said Dr. Ross Tobleman, Medical Director at Baylor Scott and White in Round Rock.

"The day after Christmas and the day after New Year's Eve is when we are the busiest in the emergency room," Dor Tobleman said. He explains that around this time every year, people are rushed to the hospital for mishandling fireworks, even sparklers have caused injuries.

"In fact, we see lots of kids, lots of young kids, who come into the ER with third-degree burns to their arms, to their legs, to their necks, or wherever they were touching those sparklers because they get so hot."

Sparklers can reach about 1200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dr. Tobleman said it's up to parents to monitor children closely. It only takes a few seconds for something to go wrong.

"They are not able to react as quickly, they don't have the fine motor skills to get things off quickly and they're not paying attention," he explained.

A 2014 consumer product safety report showed an estimated 10,500 firework-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms across the country. 35 percent of patients were under the age of 15.

