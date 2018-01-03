New year, old problems: 2018 Texas political outlook

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - New Year, old problems on Capitol Hill.

"We've got a lot of work to do," said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, (R) Texas.

Lawmakers have plenty of unfinished business to address in 2018.

"And CHIP is at the top of that list," Cornyn added.

The Senator said funding for Hurricane Harvey recovery is also a high priority for him, as well as finding a solution for DACA.

"The Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals issue is going to time out in March and we need to turn our attention to that," Cornyn said. "Senator Flake got commitment from the majority leader that we would have a vote on a bill in January."

For Republicans, the sooner they vote on contentious issues the better because the new year could put Democrats in power.



"They've pinned some of their hopes on a piece of tradition that says first-term presidents don't have great mid-term elections the first time," said Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune. "So they're hoping Donald Trump has a bad year and everybody on his ticket has a bad year too."

The 2018 elections could not only impact Congress, but state races as well.

"The whole ballot is full," Ramsey explained. "The democrats showed up and put candidates in most of the statewide races. There was a question about that for a while."

And what happens in the ballot box isn't the only thing that could impact Texas politics. The fate of several key issues rests in the hands of judges.

"We've got the voter ID case still in court. It looks like it's going to be in court for years. It's been in court for years. We have the sanctuary cities legislation that passed in 2017 still in court. The longest one, that's been in court for a long long time is the redistricting case," Ramsey said.

Elections and issues that could make for an interesting 2018.

