New year, new set: KVUE unveiling its modern makeover Sunday

AUSTIN - Set your alarm clocks and tune your TV to KVUE because this Sunday at 5:30 p.m., we are debuting our brand-new studio! The new studio will be the set for all future shows and programs produced by KVUE including Daybreak, Midday, the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, the KVUE Nightbeat and all weekend newscasts.

“We’re so thankful that our parent company TEGNA believes deeply in quality, local journalism,” says President and General Manager Kristie Gonzales. “Their investment in KVUE allowed us to build a state-of-the-art set, inspired by Austin!”

Construction on the new studio began in mid 2017. The modern studio features a “round table” desk allowing for 360-degree shooting, 30 interactive monitors, more than 100 LED lights, which are color customizable for each show, nine remote UHD cameras, a dedicated interview area and design elements inspired by a South Congress vibe.

KVUE News Director Tim Ryan says, “KVUE has always set the standard in Austin for innovation. We’ve integrated all the tools at our disposal to tell Austin’s story in real time, help the KVUE Storm Team keep you on top of the ever-changing weather in Central Texas, and have a little fun too.”

The old KVUE set was first built in early 2001 and was updated in April of 2008. Now that it will no longer be used as KVUE’s primary studio, the old space will be converted into a secondary studio for clients and local shows. The new studio signifies a new chapter in KVUE’s story, and we invite everyone to join us on Sunday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. to watch this historic debut.

