New video shows fight that led to Austinite's death in Greece

GREECE - New surveillance video obtained by KVUE shows the moments Austinite Bakari Henderson was brutally attacked on a street in Greece while he was on vacation.

The video appears to show Henderson running into the street before he is attacked by a group of people.

Henderson, 22, was killed after he got in a fight with 10 others outside of a bar on a Greek island. Eight suspects charged with involvement in the death of Henderson were granted brief delays in court appearances Tuesday to allow their lawyers to prepare their cases, while authorities have arrested a ninth man.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing:

