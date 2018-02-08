CHICAGO - JULY 18: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July, 18, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

AUSTIN - Target lovers will soon be able to get their Target goodies delivered to their homes in one hour starting Feb. 15 thanks to a new partnership.

Shipt and Target have teamed up to launch a same-day grocery delivery service across the Southwest. This partnership will allow more than 8.5 million households the ability to access the delivery service from Target to their homes in less than a one hour.

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery delivery service that allows customers to pick their groceries from home and have them delivered by a Shipt shopper the same day.

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Target. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service in the Southwest.”

The new service will begin delivering from Target stores throughout Texas, including cities like Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Killeen, Temple and San Antonio. Other areas will include Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.

“The addition of Target stores to Shipt’s online marketplace across the Southwest allows us to deliver on our promise to offer quality products at great prices by making Target’s wide assortment available to our dedicated members,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “We know Shipt members in the Southwest will enjoy the convenience of having their Target run delivered within an hour by our growing community of Shipt shoppers who are known for offering personalized, highly-tailored service.”

During this expansion, Shipt plans to hire more than 3,000 shoppers throughout the Southwest.

