New IT hub to bring 600 jobs to Austin

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Merck is bringing its newest IT hub to Austin.

The leading global biopharmaceutical company -- known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada -- is known for healthcare research and medical invention.

The new hub will build upon synergy with local partners such as the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin and the Austin Healthcare Council.

The project is an investment of $20 million and promises the creation of at least 600 jobs.

Gov. Abbott said he looks forward to the company’s investment in Austin.

“I am extremely encouraged by Merck’s investment in Texas, and for the opportunities and jobs that will come along with it. This expansion is another example that Texas is the place where business and innovation come to thrive,” Abbott said.

