New investigators, doctor reviewing possible rape at Boone Elementary

Officials giving an update on the Boone Elementary case Thursday. (Photo: Tina Shively, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Following the news that Austin Independent School District police may have missed clues in the possible rape of a 4-year-old girl at Boone Elementary School, the school district held a meeting with parents Thursday night.

According to KVUE's Tina Shively, a doctor from another area is now reviewing the case and new investigators have been assigned in order to put "fresh eyes" on the case.

Here's a look at the agenda passed out during the meeting at Boone Elementary:

Closed parent meeting at #Boone Elementary regarding alleged sexual assault of 4 yr old girl now underway. #AISD pic.twitter.com/D1bHyg66Vb — Tina Shively (@TinaS_KVUE) April 27, 2017

An attorney representing the parents of the child met with prosecutors last week and presented medical records showing the girl -- who attends Boone Elementary School -- had injuries consistent with a traumatic sexual assault.

However, AISD police had looked into the case, determined that the sexual assault allegation was “unfounded” and closed the investigation Feb. 22.

AISD Chief Eric Mendez acknowledged that investigators took that action prior to obtaining medical records, which he said they should have done.

“During the course of the investigation, we failed to get a medical record that could prove to be vital in determining whether we have a sexual assault or not. Yes it is important, yes we should have looked at it," Mendez said.

© 2017 KVUE-TV